KCLR LIVE: Hospital Consultant Has Been Found Guilty Of Professional Misconduct

KCLR LIVE:

Journalist Seán McCárthaigh joins Eimear on the show to discuss the case of 36-year-old Tracey Campbell Fitzpatrick, who bled to death from a massive haemorrhage within three hours of giving birth to her second child in March 2016

A consultant obstetrician has admitted a charge of professional misconduct over his delay in returning to the hospital while on-call to attend to a Carlow woman who died shortly after giving birth at St Luke’s hospital in Kilkenny seven years ago.

Seán also discusses the verdict of accidental death returned by the coroner at the inquest of Carlow teenager Tiggy Hancock.