KCLR LIVE: Kilkenny mother discusses the lack of services for her child with ASD and her struggle with violent incidents in her home

“There is no support at all because he is only a threat to the people in the house”

A Kilkenny mother highlights the lack of mental health services available for her son with Autism and a mental health disorder this morning on KCLR Live.

While they have been referred to a number of mental health services and charities, none could provide assistance for her child, leaving them without the support needed despite behaviour that occasionally requires family members to lock their bedroom doors out of fear.