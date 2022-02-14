KCLR LIVE: Monday 14 February, 2022 – Live from KBowl, Kilkenny

We are live from KBOWL at MacDonagh Junction for our KCLR LOVE STRIKES VALENTINE’S SPECIAL.



6 contestants join us here throughout the day where they will have three attempts to bowl a strike. If they bowl a strike in those three attempts they will win €350 cash.

On today’s show:

Significant jobs announcement for Kilkenny – Gaeltec Managing Director, Joao Felizardo tells us more.

Glen Tector tells us about an upcoming Speed Dating event in Kilkenny

Kilkenny based American widow Sean Geraghty tells us about his 50 First Dates At 50.

Guy Jones from Kilkenny Taekwondo Club pays tribute to Marshal, the strongest knight that ever lived.

This week on “It’s a Dog’s Life” with Ireland’s leading Dog Trainer, Samantha Rawson; we look at puppy-proofing your home and toilet training issues.

Marion Acreman, Centre Manager at MacDonagh Junction tells us about the centre’s exciting and intellectually stimulating bookish blind dates with a difference.

Mairead Loughman, Matchmaker, Dating Specialist and Podcaster of “Would Like to Meet” podcast and the founder of Love HQ has some Valentines Day advice.

Today’s show was kindly sponsored by Bramleys Jewellers, Tullow Street, Carlow and by O’Brien’s Butchers, Loughboy Shopping Centre and The Market Yard.