Gaeltec’s Managing Director, Joao Felizardo spoke to KCLR LIVE this morning about the creation of 150 jobs in Kilkenny and Dublin.

The jobs will be primarily in the engineering and construction industry with hopes to expand in the electrical and telecom sectors.

Some of the positions are being advertised as of today and can be found on Gaeltec’s website and LinkedIn.

Listen back to this morning’s interview for full details: