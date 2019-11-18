KCLR Live: Monday 18th November 2019 (Part One)

Part One: 10am-11am

Seán Cummins witnessed a fireball in the sky in the early of hours of this morning. He came on air to chat to Eimear about what he saw. David Moore from Astronomy Ireland & Dermot O’Brien who went searching for the meteorite also spoke about the sighting.

Nicola Furlong who was awarded Employee of the Year award at the annual Kilkenny Business Awards joined Eimear to chat about the event. Nicola has worked with Donohoe Auctioneers for the last 17 years.

Area Manager of National Learning Network Vivienne Brady discussed the training courses they provide for people who need specialist support. Such as people who are unemployed, or suffering with an illness or anyone who may have a disability.

Joanne Ryan joins Eimear to discuss Eggsistentialism which will be coming to the Watergate Theatre on the 23rd November.

