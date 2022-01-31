KCLR LIVE: Monday 31 January, 2022

On today’s KCLR LIVE:

Kilkenny IFA Chairman Jim Mulhall discusses the meeting due to take place between farmers and Lidl today to resolve a dispute about unsustainable pricing.

Janette O’Brien, Environment Officer with Carlow County Council tells us about the upcoming WEEE drop of days 5th Feb in Carlow and 12th Feb in Tullow.

Grainne Kennedy, Energy Engineer with 3CEA on the upcoming free webinars for community groups starting from tomorrow about changing the way communities think about energy usage, sustainability and how to apply for grants to assist with these projects. Register for the event here.

Angela Hayes and Rory Connellan of Teac Tom highlight the work of the service in handling the shortcomings of mental health services and the dramatic rise in the number of teens engaging with Teac Tom.

Samantha Rawson, The Canine College joins us to answer listener questions in “It’s A Dog’s Life”.

Niall Hatch, Birdwatch Ireland tells us why we need to avoid feeding bread to swans and reassures listeners that there is plenty of natural food options availavle for them at this time of year.

Carlow sprinter Molly Scott set a new Irish women’s 60m record at the Irish Universities Athletics Association Indoor Championships on Saturday. She chats to KCLR Live about how it feels to be Ireland’s fastest woman.

