KCLR LIVE: Monday 4th July 2022

KCLR Live:

On today’s show with John Masterson,

Kilkenny IFA Chair, Jim Mulhall advises dog owners to “know where your dogs are”.

Kilkenny has advanced to the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final. Robbie Dowling from our KCLR Scoreline Team joined John in the studio on this.

From globetrotting to GM of a major tech company, Gillian Moody of Stryve, says now is a great time for women in tech.

Throughout the month of June, here on KCLR Live, we heard stories of hope, love and survival as the Pink Army took to the streets in their droves to raise money for Breast Cancer Ireland. Jenny Robotham, Ambassador of 100k in 30 days joined us in the studio for an update.

Samantha Rawson of The Canine College tells us the importance of training dogs at an early age.

Travel Expert Eoghan Corry on the issues being faced by the public when travelling overseas.

Mick Kenny, Urlingford and Johnstown Community Childcare Centres, sits on the National Council for Association of Childhood Professionals, on the cost of childcare and the rising cost of living.

Workers in a lot of counties are conducting a 24-hour work stoppage, a pay dispute strike, on Wednesday, 6th July. Adrian Kane, SIPTU Public Administration and Community Division Organiser joined us on this.