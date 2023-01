KCLR Live:

Today, we talk about NCT failure rates and why they are so high locally. We discuss with a pharmacist at Kissanes Pharmacy the shortage of medicines like over-the-counter cough syrups, dissolvable paracetamol powder, soluble aspirin and much more. We chat with Marian Ryan of Taxback.com about getting your tax refund in the new year. Samantha Rawson joins us for A Dog’s Life. Those and lots more, including your texts, comments, and mentions.