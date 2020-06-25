Catch UpKCLR Live

KCLR Live: Muirine O’ Connor talks about supports for lone parents

Healthy Ireland Campaign focuses on the community

Christine Tobin Christine Tobin 25/06/2020
Healthy Ireland campaign Carlow and Kilkenny
In this week’s Healthy Ireland feature, Muirine O Connor talks to Eimear about supports for lone parents.

Muirine is the Healthy Ireland Community Engagement Facilitator in Kilkenny and is working to support lone parents, whom she says are struggling during the pandemic as Covid-19 restrictions make a difficult experience even more challenging.

Here are some local resources:

