KCLR Live: Muirine O’ Connor talks about supports for lone parents

In this week’s Healthy Ireland feature, Muirine O Connor talks to Eimear about supports for lone parents.
Muirine is the Healthy Ireland Community Engagement Facilitator in Kilkenny and is working to support lone parents, whom she says are struggling during the pandemic as Covid-19 restrictions make a difficult experience even more challenging.
Here are some local resources:
Local Resources
- Coping at Home
- Resources for Parents during Covid 19
- Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre Facebook
- Forward Steps Family Resource Centre Facebook
- St Catherines Teen Parent Support
- St Catherines Moving on for Mothers
- Barnados Parent Support Line
- TUSLA Parenting 24/7