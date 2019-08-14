KCLR Live: Solo Skydive for Celtic Cross FPS School

Wednesday 14th August

Karen Kelly is taking part in a solo skydive for schoolchildren in India. She is raising funds for the children to help them receive a proper education.

Local woman, Elaine Jones set up the organisation in 2008 and since starting the school, the children have now reached college level.

Karen explains to Eimear that lots of these students are living in mud homes with no electricity. They have worked extremely hard to make it to this point of their education and Karen is doing the skydive to get them to the next step.