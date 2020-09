Eimear and the KCLR Live team broadcast from Patrick Street Kilkenny as part of the Taste Local Tour with the Local Enterprise Office and Kilkenny County Council.

Fiona Deegan, Head of Enterprise Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny talks about the Taste Kilkenny campaign, as well as Brexit and budgets.

Declan Rice of the Kilkenny Leader Partnership chats with Eimear about the Kilkenny Food Strategy.