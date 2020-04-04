KCLR Live: The curious case of a bird who attacks joggers in Leighlinbridge

Last week threw up an interesting story on the airwaves from local woman Caroline Roche (24) who had gone for a run on Monday.

She stopped at the railway bridge on the Ballinaboley Road outside Leighlinbridge briefly when a bird landed on her head. She thought nothing of it and went back to her run but it returned once more and scratched her. This startled her and when she went home and mentioned it to her sister, her sibling revealed she had a similar encounter.

Since Caroline told her story on KCLR Live last week – you can listen back here – we have had several calls and texts about people in the area who have had the same experience.

Locals are describing a buzzard like bird who can get aggressive.

Mick Rochford then got in touch with KCLR about an experience he had in a field around the same area some years ago. At the time, people thought Mick was joking and didn’t quite believe he had been attacked by a bird. Listen back to Mick’s chat with me on-air here.

In recent days, I’ve been sent lots of texts and emails from people who have sighted the bird. One of my favourite pieces of advice, meanwhile, came from Lorcan Scott, a wildlife expert, who now works for the Heritage Council who said wearing a hat with eyes marked on the back of it would ward off the bird. That’s my card marked…