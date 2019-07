Part One: 10am-11am

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Some of our topics today include:

Gerry Connolly speaks to Eimear about the family fun day in memory of his late son, J.J Connolly.

Eimear discusses the launch of the Carlow Business Awards.

Three Carlow locals chat to Eimear about eco-friendly commyunity garden ‘An Gairdín Beó’

