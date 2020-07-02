KCLR Live: Thursday 2 July 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Meg McGinnty is devastated about what has happened to the Rehab Care polytunnel.



Good Samaritan Rachel Foley wants to helps families.



Kilkenny businessman has a bright idea for those working for home.

Bernard Horohan says renovations at home might replace foreign holidays this year.

John Paul Phelan tells us why he turned the role of deputy chief whip.

Part Two:

Cllrs Fergal Browne and Joe Lyons talk to Eimear about rural and urban decline.

Anne Neary has something tasty cooking in her kitchen.

Green Deputy Malcolm Noonan talks about his new appointment.

Paul Thornton explains what the new measures for schools will look like.