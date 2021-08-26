KCLR LIVE: Thursday 26 August – MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre

On today’s show:

We’re live from MacDonagh Junction this morning and right up to 4pm with John Keane and we’re putting 6 lucky KCLR listeners to the test for their chance to walk away with a cash prize by beating our life-size game of Operation.

Marion Acreman, Centre Manager of MacDonagh Junction joins us to tell us about what the centre has to offer and to discuss UPMC’s Global Technology Operation Centre.

Didi Dobree-Wilson, Owner of Art It tells us about some of the summer camps at Art It and the art classes running in September for children and adults.

Lorna Farrell, Byrne Eyecare in MacDonagh Junction talks about specs, lenses and their range of prescription sunglasses.

Clodagh Murphy, aged 14, Kilmoganny and Olivia Walsh, aged 11, Nurney, Carlow have been named Dance World Junior Ambassadors and they join us live from MacDonahg Junction with Brian Redmond, Twinkle Toes, Dancing with the Stars Judge and KCLR’s very own ray of sunshine to talk about their love of dance and their new roles as ambassadors.

We’re joined by Orla Skehan who tells us about MaMogie for “mums and chums” who want to return to camogie or brush up on their skills for a puck about with their kids. Training takes place on Monday nights in O’Loughlin’s.

Anne Neary has some summer recipes and back to school tips to keep everyone full and happy.

