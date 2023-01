KCLR LIVE;

On today’s show, school run traffic is causing huge tailbacks on Kilkenny Road Carlow. We ask how the one-way system is operating in Kilkenny. Your stories of how a Hollywood actor once taught line dancing in Kilkenny. Jason Walsh Acupuncture answers your questions on perimenopause and looks at alternative suggestions that may alleviate symptoms. Strikes to hit disability services & more.