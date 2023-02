KCLR Live:

On today’s show, Community Games National Finals are set for Carlow as the deal is sealed for three years. We hear more on Baywatch – a campaign to stop motorists illegally parking in disabled spots. Tributes to former IFA President and Durrow man, Padraig Walshe. We catch up with the filming of ‘The Inheritance’ in Kilkenny City. Anne Neary and Denise Walsh on Zero Waste Cookery Classes. Those and lots more, including your texts, comments, and mentions.