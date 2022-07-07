KCLR LIVE: Thursday, 7th July 2022

KCLR LIVE:

Laura Kielthy McKeever, mum of three-year-old Rory, who has autism and only eats a couple of specific types of foods, one of which she is having trouble sourcing locally. Can we help her source what she needs?

June Doran of June Doran Properties chats with John on the shortage of properties available to rent locally.

Annette Hickey Surrogacy legal expert and Cathy Wheatley, spokesperson for Irish Families Through Surrogacy on the report of the joint Oireachtas Committee on International Surrogacy, which includes 32 recommendations, one of which is that the committee is calling for both parents of a child born through an international surrogacy agreement to be legally recognised as parents.

Dr Tadhg Crowley chats with John about Covid-19 and its impact on people recently.

Ethna Quirke spoke to Wexford journalist Padraig Byrne from the Wexford People on a stockpiling of sensitive imagery.

Sinead Burke of KCLR News fills us in on what happened at the Piltown Municipal District Meeting yesterday. (Wednesday)

Russ Ryan of Kilkenny County Council, on the huge outdoor basketball exhibition games that are happening this weekend in Thomastown.