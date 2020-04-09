KCLR Live: Thursday 9th April 2020 (Full Show)

On the show today….

We spoke to Carlow County Council CEO Kathleen Holohan about how they’re getting on during Covid-19 and their helpline.

Our own Shane O’Keeffe was in to talk about our Rockin the Lockin competition and how that’s going.

Anne Neary had a Lamb dish for Easter to cook.

Tony O’Reilly, the famous Tony 10 gambler was on to talk about how people in addiction cope in a lockdown.

Priya Joshi from Kells in Kilkenny is the TEACH Project Coordinator with Trocaire. She spoke about their Lenten Appeal and the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in countries. Her previous role was with the humanitarian team in DR Congo, where Trócaire worked to tackle the Ebola crisis – similar work is now being done to tackle COVID-19.

We had Etaoin Holohan on from Fennellys of Callan about the launch of Neighbourfood Callan, a our way of helping small local excellent food producers stay afloat during these unprecedented times.

