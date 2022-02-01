KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 1 February, 2022

On today’s show:

Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh spoke to KCLR Live about the ongoing manhunt following the attack and attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Johnstown yesterday afternoon.

Travel Journalist Eoghan Corry looks at everything you need to know about the changes that have come into effect today for passengers both departing and arriving in Ireland.

Irish Tenor Michael Londra chats to KCLR Live about his PBS Series “Ireland with Michael” where he is broadcasting the story of Kilkenny’s top tourism spots to millions of viewers in the United States and Canada.

Gerry Farrell of Castleview Financial Services is talking about mortgages and life assurance and what to do if your approval has been refused.

Helen Martin, Chief Executive of the Charities Regulator talks about the role of the organisation in regulating the charity sector and how to determine if your money is going to a trusted charity.

We hear from Heather whose son Daniel took his life 2 years ago, aged 18 on recent CAMHS Kerry controversy and mental health services for young people.

Carol Donohue, Care For Carol shares an update on her care and discusses some negative feedback she has received about travelling abroad for care.

Michael Fortune of folklore.ie talks about St Brigid’s Day traditions across the country.