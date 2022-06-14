KCLR Live: Tuesday, 14th June 2022

KCLR Live:

On today’s show,

Ahead of his 5-night run in Croke Park later this summer, country legend Garth Brooks joined Eimear on KCLR Live to tell us what his Irish fans mean to him.

Shoppers will finally get through the doors of the brand new Penney’s in Carlow this morning. The retailer has returned to its original home on Kennedy Avenue in the town where a 12 million euro revamp has been carried out. The ribbon was cut just before 9 o clock this morning. Our reporter Amy McLoughlin got a sneak peek for KCLR yesterday.

Teresa Ryan, Traveller Community Development and Family Support Worker at St. Catherine’s, tells us about the Carlow Traveller Pride Festival.

Gerry Farrell, Financial Advisor at Castle View Financial Services, advises us on managing personal finances, protedting assets and much more.

Travel Expert Eoghan Corry on airport queues, missed flights and now a threatened strike.

Sgt Peter McConnon tells us that dealing with the issue of illegal drugs is the number one priority for Gardai in Kilkenny.

Siopa Glas celebrates its 10th birthday this week.

Catherine Cox, Head of Communications & Policy with Family Carers Ireland, tells us about National Carers Week.