KCLR Live:

The Abbey Quarter is getting an extension is open for public consultation. New anti-dumping campaign is currently underway in Carlow. Gerry Farrell on pensions, claiming tax credit and more financial advice. Political Correspondent Sean Defoe on a law to be passed which will allow the GardaĆ­ to wear body cameras during the course of their duties. We get an update on areas affected by the heavy rain causing flash floods. Those and lots more, including your texts, mentions and comments.