KCLR Live: Tuesday 5th January, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live, presented by Edward Hayden:

Denis Hynes, Labour Cllr. and SIPTU National Sector Organiser, updates us following a meeting with union members at St. Luke’s Hospital,

Bernard Jennings, Jennings Optician’s on his decision to go into voluntary lock down,

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services discusses a return to hope for our finances,

Aideen O’ Grady on offering online camps by STARCAMP.ie

Jackie Fox, mother of Nicole Fox discusses her daughter’s legacy in the form of Coco’s Law,

Dr. Carmel Mullaney, HSE Head of Public Health in the South East tells us to stay at home,

And, Fergal O’Keefe tells us about his top rated podcast, Travel Tales.