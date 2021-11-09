KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 9 November, 2021

On today’s show:

Sam Alcock, Resident in Southern Garden and Cllr. Adrienne Wallace on the lack of parking for IT Carlow students and the problems that causes local residents.

Fr Willie Purcell chats to KCLR Live about the 26th anniversary of the disappearance of Jo Jo Dullard.

ravel Expert and Journalist, Eoghan Corry returned from COP26 last night and is giving us a summary of his experience there

Gerry Farrell takes a look at the Fair Deal scheme. Gerry explains how it works, who is eligible for the scheme and how much you will pay.

Barrows Keep, Thomastown have won Sommelier of the Year for its Morgan Vanderkamer while the venue was also highly commended in the Best Restaurant Leinster. We chat to Morgan about the award.

Controversy over the naming of the new Callan school continues and we hear from Sean Butler and Cllr. Joe Lyons and the Trustees on the decision to name the school Coláiste Abhainn Rí.

Professor Helen Russell, Social Research Division, ESRI explains findings of new research that shows children whose fathers play with them are happier later in their life.

Damien Hawkes tells us about the Johnstown Tractor and Truck Run in aid of the North Kilkenny Irish Wheelchair Association, being held on 21st November at 1pm, with tractors starting from the Church car park and trucks from the Colaiste Mhuire car park

