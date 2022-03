The Kilkenny Business Awards 2021 took place in the Lyrath Estate Hotel on Saturday night, during Monday’s KCLR LIVE we heard from some of the winners and sponsors.

Father and son duo Richie and Richard Dore of Dore Optometrists, winners of the Business of the Year Award and Terry Clune of TransferMate spoke to John Purcell at Saturday night’s awards.

Niall Dunne, Deputy General Manager of Newpark Hotel, winners of the Excellence in Social Media Award chats to Brian Redmond about the award.