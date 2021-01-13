KCLR Live: Wednesday 13th January, 2021

This morning on KCLR Live, presented by Edward Hayden, we remember.

The innocent lives lost, the hurt, the shame, the secrecy – we remember.

Clodagh Malone, of the Coalition of Mother and Baby Homes herself born in St. Patrick’s Mother and Baby Home Navan, and founder of Beyond Adoption Ireland reacts to yesterday’s report.

Maggie Corbett had two daughter’s in Bessborough Mother and Baby Home, whom she was forced to put up for adoption. Maggie tells her story of arriving at the home, scared and alone. She continues the search for her second daughter and says she will continue the search until the day she dies.

Fr. Paddy Byrne reflects on the “horror” of Mother and Baby Homes and describes “a sickening truth, strengthened by institutional religion”.

Dr. Jennifer O’Mahoney, tells us about the Memories Project, an oral history of trauma, narrated by survivors.

Helen was 17 when she was brought to Bessborough Mother and Baby Home. She’s 70 now and says life has been incredibly tough.