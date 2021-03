On Wednesday’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Marian Flannery talks to KCLR Live about Kilkenny’s first ever virtual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations,

Nathalie Lennon, Qualified IINH Nutritional Coach & Personal Trainer shares her experience with eating disorders and overcoming them,

Eimear Greene, Consumer Advisor with the Health Insurance Authority talks about finding the best plan to suit your need and Ethel Murphy from Tip Top Toes on the secrets of children’s shoes.