KCLR Live: Wednesday 4th September 2019 (Part Two)

A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments & texts.

Gerry Farrell from Castle View Financial joins Eimear in studio to discuss the Irish mortgage market.

Our Cabin Fever contestants join Eimear in studio to start off their first task. They competed in a sniff test as part of their first challenge to win a log cabin for €10,000. The two contestants will be in the log cabin for 72-hours which is located at The Parade in Kilkenny City.

Michelle Carroll spoke to Eimear about the KCLR competition she took part in ten years ago. Michelle and her husband stayed in a shop window for a week to win €20,000 worth of household items.

