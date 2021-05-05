Tullow residents are furious as new development blocks out their light “the mound is up over the windows of our houses”.

Stephen Maguire, Editor, DonegalDaily.com walks us through the high case numbers in Donegal,

Gardai talk to us about crimes in recent days in Carlow-Kilkenny and share some crime prevention tips,

IT Carlow student Owen Power shares his experience with mandatory quarantine at the Holiday Inn, Dublin.

Aine Costello, National Co-ordinator of the National Childhood Domestic Abuse Project run by Barnardo’s to increase the visibility of children as victims of domestic violence.

Plans for your staycations, would you consider going camping this summer with the family? We hear from Ken Walsh, Brandon Hill Camping and Michael Ryan, Ryan Building Contractors Limited on what’s available.

Plus your calls, comments and texts.

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/kclr-live-wednesday-5-may-2021