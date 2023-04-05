KCLR LIVE: Wednesday, 5th April, 2023

Today on KCLR LIVE:

Michael O’Shea, a member of Stuttering Awareness Mental Wellbeing Ireland talks about life as a person of verbal difference and how he overcame his stutter.

John Maye, Chair of Kilkenny City Harriers and Race Director tells Eimear about the annual Streets of Kilkenny race taking place this Thursday.

An accidental watch maker pops into the studio to tell his story. Bryan Leech from Siderus Watches and Kilgraney House in Borris tells us how Newgrange inspired him to make watches.

Carlow Kilkenny Gardai are on the lookout for inspiring young people for this year’s Garda Youth Awards. The closing date for entries is 28th April

Gardai appeal for information following a stabbing in Kilkenny in this week’s Community Assist with Sgt John Duffy.

Harry Ewing is live from Agusta Georgia for the US Masters.

Marking World Health Day (April 7), COPD Support Ireland hosts a lifestyle webinar for people with COPD. Dr Kenneth Bolger, Consultant Respiratory Physician, St Luke’s Hospital on “Living Your Best Life with COPD”.

All this and lots more, listen back below.