KCLR Lunch Toy Drive heading for South Kilkenny today

South Kilkenny will be visited by Team KCLR today as the Toy Drive nears its close for 2020.

Already the communities of North Kilkenny and Carlow have been hugely generous donating gifts for those spending Christmas in the Paediatric Unit of St Luke’s Hospital.

John Keane of KCLR Lunch sums up where they’ll be across the morning, saying “Today we’re starting off in Piltown making our way to Mooncoin, Mullinavat, Knocktopher, over to Thomastown, Graignamanagh, Inistioge, Gowran and of course finishing off in Kilkenny in Loughboy Shopping Centre by Studio One Barbers”.

He adds “Thank you so much to everybody for supporting, we’ll be delivering all the toys later on this evening into St Luke’s paediatric unit and from us all at KCLR and myself John Keane on the Toy Drive a fantastic thank you, thank you, thank you”.