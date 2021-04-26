KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Locks cut on gate leading to farm yard in Johnstown, County Kilkenny
If you noted suspicious activity you should contact Gardaí
If you were in the Johnstown area in the early hours of last Saturday morning, Gardaí want to hear from you.
It’s after locks were cut on a gate leading to a farmyard in the County Kilkenny spot.
It happened between midnight Friday and 10am on Saturday morning.
Anybody who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact Kilkenny City Gardaí on 056 7775000.