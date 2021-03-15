Kilkenny and Carlow hit by temporary suspension of AstraZeneca jab and shortage of Pfizer one

“We have to be confident a vaccine won’t do any harm”, so says a local GP after the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca jab.

30,000 people in Ireland won’t get their shot this week while the European Medicines Agency (EMA) investigates concerns about a possible link to blood clots.

Kilkenny based Dr Tadhg Crowley has been telling KCLR that there’s also been delivery problems with the Pfizer vaccine over the weekend.

A number of practices across Carlow and Kilkenny were affected and some local 75 to 80 year olds won’t get their first dose as planned this week.

