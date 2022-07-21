Kilkenny Arts Festival Director Olga Barry worried about accommodation availability for this years event

The director of the Kilkenny Arts Festival says she’s worried that there won’t be enough accommodation for people attending this year.

Olga Barry was speaking ahead of the event that runs across the city from the 4th to the 14th of August.

She says they’re already seeing a drop off in the numbers of international visitors.

“We have had a few returns because they couldn’t get what they felt was affordable accommodation for the nights they wanted to come,” said Olga.

“So we just need to be a bit careful about that as Kilkenny is known as a welcoming city and good value, all these things are temporary and we need to be there for the long haul” she added.

