Kilkenny auctioneer says Budget 2023 lacks incentives to stop landlords exiting market

The government have done nothing in this budget to stop the rental crisis.

That’s according to a local Estate Agent, despite a broad welcome for the €500 tax credit for renters.

But Auctioneer and Valuer at Ella Dunphy Property Management Ciarán Dunphy says there are no incentives to stop landlords selling up and leaving the market.

He says that effectively means rents will keep rising:

“There’s nothing there to stop the flight of the landlord which unfortunately means more pain for tenants”