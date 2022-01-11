Kilkenny based TD hopeful South East will benefit from Enterprise Irelands new strategy

Employment growth increased by over 20,000 or 7% in the South East region in 2021 for companies supported by Enterprise Ireland

That’s according to local Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan.

He says it was a year of record jobs growth for such businesses which are connected to markets across the globe from their bases in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford and Tipperary:

“I want to see Kilkenny and the South East region continue to benefit from employment growth and a new Enterprise Ireland plan will be key to that. The new three-year strategy for Irish business has an ambition to create 45,000 new jobs by 2024 and increase exports to €30billion”.

New figures show nearly 70% of new jobs created at businesses backed by the agency last year were outside Dublin.

Strong growth was recorded in areas like digital technology and life sciences.

Chief executive Leo Clancy says job creation isn’t just confined to the capital:

“Growth is spread across the entire country. So we’ve seen 68% of those jobs created outside Dublin. So really broad-based recovery and really heartening to see”