Kilkenny B&B a finalist for Bed & Breakfast of the Year awards

A Kilkenny B&B owner will find out later if she’s been successful in the Bed & Breakfast of the Year awards.

Oldtown Farmhouse in Stoneyford, which is owned & run by Mary Fitzgerald, is one of the ten finalists in the event.

Assessment for the accolade was based on reviews received in 2017 from guests who booked & stayed in B&Bs across the country.

Mary told KCLR she was shocked but also delighted to make the final 10.

She’s been running the B&B for 20 years or more and says she has welcomed guests from all over the world.