Kilkenny car dealer says government plan for electric cars is crazy

A local motor industry expert says the governments plan for electric cars is a crazy attempt to win votes.

It’s understood that sales of new petrol and deisel cars will be outlawed by 20-30 in a bid to cut emmissions in the transport sector.

The plans is to have a million electric vehicles on our roads by the end of this decade – or a third of the national fleet.

David Buggy of David Buggy Motors in Kilkenny, says he can’t see how that will be achieved:

“I suppose, it’s coming near election time and we had a bit of a green wave with the last elections. I think this government is panicking a small bit and I think that’s some of what we’re seeing.

“It seems a bit crazy and it’s not possible if you think about it.”