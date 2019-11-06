Kilkenny & Carlow volunteers sought to help make hospital a happier place for children

Local volunteers are being sought out by a charity to help make a child’s stay in hospital that bit more positive.

Children in Hospital Ireland is holding an information & interview event this evening in Kilkenny city to select candidates to play with kids in the hospital.

The organisation has almost 460 volunteers nationally who focus on aiding the child’s recovery through play. Volunteers selected locally will be placed in St Luke’s Hospital.

Anyone interested in attending this evening can RSVP on their website.