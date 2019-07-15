Kilkenny Castle and Grounds the most visited OPW site in Ireland last year

Almost 800,000 people visited Kilkenny Castle and grounds during 2018, making it the most visited OPW site in the country.

799,032 visited last year.

Glendalough was its nearest rival in the list of OPW-owned visitor attractions in the country, at 732,824.

When it comes to the other sites locally, 2018 saw the first visitor numbers recorded at Knockroe Passage Tomb in South Kilkenny.

There were just under 6,000 people recorded at the site during the year.

Meanwhile, Altamont House and Gardens in Carlow had over 67,400 visitors, Dunmore Cave in Kilkenny had almost 37,000, Jerpoint Abbey in Thomastown had almost 25,000, Kells Priory had just over 5,600, and finally, St Mary’s in Gowran welcomed more than 2,400 visitors.