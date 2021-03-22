Kilkenny City bus service “Under attack” says County Council Cathaoirleach

Some of Kilkenny’s bus drivers are on alert and expecting to be attacked at this stage.

That’s according to driver Willie Tiernan after the City Direct vehicle he was driving was the latest to be hit by objects flung at it over the weekend.

Two cars are also understood to have been damaged in the latest incident at about 7:30pm on Saturday evening at the Hebron Road Roundabout. (More on that here).

Gardaí have confirmed to KCLR News they’re investigating the matter while it’s understood that they have extra personnel patrolling the area and also on the service too.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness says it’s a service under attack and it needs to be better protected.

