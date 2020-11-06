KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny City’s Christmas lights are due up in the next fortnight
They've already started going up in Carlow Town
The Christmas lights should start going up in Kilkenny in about two weeks time but there won’t be a big switching on ceremony this year.
The County Council’s planning to get the twinkling going for November 21st.
The local authority says there will probably then be a low-key socially-distanced switiching on event the following weekend.
Yesterday morning we told of how Carlow Town’s festive lights had begun to go up (read about that here).