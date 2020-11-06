Kilkenny City’s Christmas lights are due up in the next fortnight

The Christmas lights should start going up in Kilkenny in about two weeks time but there won’t be a big switching on ceremony this year.

The County Council’s planning to get the twinkling going for November 21st.

The local authority says there will probably then be a low-key socially-distanced switiching on event the following weekend.

Yesterday morning we told of how Carlow Town's festive lights had begun to go up.