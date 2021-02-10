KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Kilkenny councillor calls on voters to consider what a teaming of Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin would mean in reality

He adds "We need to talk about the policy platform"

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 10/02/2021
Fine Gael's David Fitzgerald pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR

A Kilkenny Fine Gael Cllr is worried that a faction of Fianna Fail is planning to go into Government with Sinn Fein after the next election.

A group of 19 TDs is reported to have discussed the idea at a recent meeting and Carlow-Kilkenny’s John McGuinness has told KCLR many times that he’d have no problem with a coalition between the two parties. (Listen back to his recent KCLR interview here).

Cllr David Fitzgerald says it’s a worrying development though and voters need to consider what that would mean in terms of policy.

Listen to what he had to say on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn last evening:

