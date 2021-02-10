Kilkenny councillor calls on voters to consider what a teaming of Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin would mean in reality

A Kilkenny Fine Gael Cllr is worried that a faction of Fianna Fail is planning to go into Government with Sinn Fein after the next election.

A group of 19 TDs is reported to have discussed the idea at a recent meeting and Carlow-Kilkenny’s John McGuinness has told KCLR many times that he’d have no problem with a coalition between the two parties. (Listen back to his recent KCLR interview here).

Cllr David Fitzgerald says it’s a worrying development though and voters need to consider what that would mean in terms of policy.

Listen to what he had to say on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn last evening: