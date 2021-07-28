Kilkenny Councillor Joe Malone one of a number of people caught up in Covid Cert delay

Difficulties with getting through to the Covid Cert helpline are continuing it seems.

A local Councillor says he has spent seven hours on the phone trying to get his.

Joe Malone is going to Bosnia to volunteer this Friday but is still waiting for the document.

He told The Way it is he stayed on hold for hours last Thursday and Friday before finally getting to speak to someone.

“I’m just hoping, cause I need it, I’m going away on Friday, and I got it in February and they asked me details, my PPS number and Eircode and that kind of thing,” said Joe.

“So they said they will have it in a few days, so hopefully I’ll have it” he added.