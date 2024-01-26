Kilkenny councillor John Coonan believes new HSE regional structures will provide “a much better system for the delivery of healthcare”

A local councillor says he welcomes the impending restructuring of the HSE.

From the 1st of March, six new health regions will take effect as part of the implementation of Sláintecare, each headed up by a Regional Executive Officer – the South East’s is Martina Queally.

Kilkenny city representative John Coonan has worked in the industry and sits on the health forum thinks the new set-up will be more beneficial for all; “I welcome the changes, I welcome the new structures, back to the regional management of the services from the patient point of view, the service point of view and the management point of view, at least there are people now within your own catchment area and your own region in all aspects of the service and that is a much better system for the delivery of healthcare and the delivery of the services”.

He adds; “It’s something akin to the old South Eastern Health Board region, that type of regional service, you’re closer to the people and closer to the service and indeed for those who are on the boards of management as well at least you’re dealing with your own region so to me, as far as I’m concerned, it’s a welcome step in the right direction, I’d very much welcome it”.