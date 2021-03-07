Kilkenny councillor suggests a creative way to catch litter bugs

One Kilkenny councillor is suggesting a creative way to stamp out local littering.

Cllr Eamon Aylward wants the local authority to work together with local supermarkets to trace rubbish back to its owner by using the bar code that’s left on their dumped items.

He put forward the idea at a meeting of Piltown Municipal District this week, as their Litter Management Plan is under review.

Cllr Aylward has been outlining how it might work; ”Everything now has a barcode and can be traced back to a shop, restaurant., takeaway and also people are using their bankcards to pay for these items. If people are consistently littering we need to ask the question can we trace it back to them.”