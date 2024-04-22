If you’ve a vision for the future of Paulstown, there’s an event today you may be interested in.

A draft masterplan for the area’s been designed and has been on display online.

Today Kilkenny County Council will host a drop-in event at the community hall from 5-8pm.

Cllr Denis Hynes sums up the main findings of those who compiled the report; “Their opinion was very strong that they wanted a central point in the town of Paulstown, something like an area where there would be canopy, maybe a little small pond, an area for playing chess, benches, seating, different ideas and this is the idea of this to try and get more, to flush out more ideas of what people would like and what their desire would be”.

Submissions or observations can be logged with the local authority by 5pm on Friday, 3rd May.

Meanwhile, a similar event for Ballyragget takes place tomorrow (Tuesday, 23rd April).