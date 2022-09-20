Kilkenny County Council to retain Local Property Tax level for 2023 in “extremely volatile” environment

Kilkenny County Council’s ruled there will be no change to the Local Property Tax for next year.

At their monthly meeting yesterday (Monday) afternoon councillors heard from Finance Director Martin Prendiville that we’re facing significant issues regarding energy inflation, and general inflation among other issues in an environment that’s extremely volatile and uncertain.

He proposed a retention of this year and last year’s LPT for 2023 and this was passed with party whips Andrew McGuinness for Fianna Fail, Mary Hilda Cavanagh for Fine Gael and Tomás Breathnach of Labour summing up the unanimous agreement.

Cllr Breathnach said “it was the right thing to do”, telling KCLR News”It gives householders that kind of certainty with regard to what they’ll be paying next year and it keeps it at the same as previous years, and then from the council, we know going into 2023 and into the budgetary process what our anticipated level of funding coming from the Local Property Tax will be”.

He adds “There’s a lot of businesses and families out there at the present time with challenges before them and the council is no different from them in that we’re trying to deal with the impact of inflation, energy costs, contract costs and the increasing demands for the services of the council, at the same time we’re trying to protect all the different schemes that the council has like our amenity grants, our housing adaptation grants, match funding for village renewal and dealing with voids and all the other aspects of the council”.