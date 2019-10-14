Kilkenny County Council working on proposals in bid to resolve issues at a city centre carpark

Kilkenny County Council’s working on proposals to try & resolve issues at a city centre carpark.

A two euro charge & a change to the exit point at the space behind The Village Inn on Patrick Street came into effect last Tuesday. It led to outrage from some parents of pupils at nearby schools who use the area to pick up & drop off.

However those living, working & doing business in the area say the new measures have been beneficial to them.

The owner had told KCLR News he didn’t want to take the action he did but had to to highlight how chaotic it had gotten in the area.

The local authority’s new senior city engineer Ian Gardener says work is underway to finding a solution noting “The area behind the Village Inn it’s in private ownership so they’re within their rights to do what they’re doing at the moment, Cootes Lane is a two-way public road, even though it’s mostly used as a one-way public road, so we’re in discussions with the landowner at the moment to see if we can come to an agreement on providing access through the carpark, they’re looking for detailed proposals off us, the area’s being surveyed at the moment and we’ll be carrying out a detailed design in the next week or two & bringing that to the landowners to see if they’re happy with that”.

