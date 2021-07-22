Kilkenny has country’s fourth-lowest percentage positive swab rate for Covid, while Carlow’s is a little higher-19

Kilkenny has the country’s fourth-lowest percentage positive swab rate for Covid-19.

That’s according to figures released by the HSE.

6.2% of those tested in the county are shown to have the virus.

Carlow’s is a little higher at 7.8%.

But topping the table nationwide is Louth on 12.6% while Wexford at the bottom on a rate more than half that at 5.4%.

Meanwhile, slight change to the walk-in test centre offering in Carlow and Wexford – read about that here