Kilkenny has country’s fourth-lowest percentage positive swab rate for Covid, while Carlow’s is a little higher-19

It's 6.2% in Kilkenny and 7.8% in Carlow
Kilkenny has the country’s fourth-lowest percentage positive swab rate for Covid-19.
That’s according to figures released by the HSE.
6.2% of those tested in the county are shown to have the virus.
Carlow’s is a little higher at 7.8%.
But topping the table nationwide is Louth on 12.6% while Wexford at the bottom on a rate more than half that at 5.4%.
